Kadmon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KDMN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Group issued their Q1 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kadmon Holdings in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. Jefferies Group analyst B. Amin anticipates that the brokerage will post earnings per share of ($0.49) for the quarter. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Kadmon Holdings’ Q2 2017 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2017 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.09) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($1.29) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadmon Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Kadmon Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, WBB Securities upgraded Kadmon Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Q1 2017 Earnings Forecast for Kadmon Holdings Inc (KDMN) Issued By Jefferies Group” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/q1-2017-earnings-forecast-for-kadmon-holdings-inc-kdmn-issued-by-jefferies-group.html.

Shares of Kadmon Holdings (NASDAQ:KDMN) opened at 3.40 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.31. Kadmon Holdings has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $10.48. The firm’s market capitalization is $153.27 million.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDMN. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kadmon Holdings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,821,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kadmon Holdings by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 29,076 shares during the period. Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Kadmon Holdings during the third quarter worth approximately $1,529,000. Silver Point Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Kadmon Holdings during the third quarter worth approximately $7,312,000. Finally, Omega Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kadmon Holdings during the third quarter worth approximately $679,000.

In related news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb purchased 1,488,095 shares of Kadmon Holdings stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kadmon Holdings Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc is an integrated biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecules and biologics to address disease areas of various unmet medical needs. The Company is developing product candidates in a number of indications within autoimmune and fibrotic disease, oncology and genetic diseases.

Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.