Putnam Investments LLC Sells 665 Shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (FOX)

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOX) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 884,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,893,000 after buying an additional 8,007 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox by 6.4% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,723,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,627,000 after buying an additional 102,928 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox by 29.6% in the third quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,272,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,471,000 after buying an additional 290,200 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox by 13.2% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 116,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 13,655 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox by 4.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,992,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,403,000 after buying an additional 725,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.18% of the company’s stock.

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOX) opened at 30.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.76. The firm has a market cap of $57.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.23. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc has a 1-year low of $23.88 and a 1-year high of $31.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Twenty-First Century Fox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Twenty-First Century Fox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twenty-First Century Fox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Twenty-First Century Fox has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

About Twenty-First Century Fox

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc is a media and entertainment company. The Company’s segments include Cable Network Programming; Television; Filmed Entertainment, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment and movie programming for distribution.

