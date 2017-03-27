Putnam Investments LLC Sells 300 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK)

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 16.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Pacad Investment Ltd. purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Lloyds Banking Group plc increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 51.3% in the third quarter. Lloyds Banking Group plc now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 6.9% in the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) opened at 79.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.69. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.72 and a 12-month high of $87.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.04.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $506.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.10 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post $3.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $86.00 target price on Verisk Analytics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

In related news, Director Constantine Iordanou sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $623,154.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 202,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,052,777.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.74, for a total transaction of $837,270.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,565,296.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,903 shares of company stock worth $7,523,848. Insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider serving customers in insurance, natural resources, healthcare, financial services, government and risk management. The Company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence and economic forecasting, among others.

