Putnam Investments LLC Sells 200 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX)

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 0.3% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 0.3% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 18,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 0.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 16,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.5% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) opened at 98.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.80 and a 200-day moving average of $89.49. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a one year low of $69.62 and a one year high of $100.00.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post $5.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/putnam-investments-llc-sells-200-shares-of-quest-diagnostics-inc-dgx.html.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays PLC lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity set a $90.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $7,246,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 119,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,808,096.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 13,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,398,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,430,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,589 shares of company stock worth $9,391,833. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated is a provider of diagnostic information services. The Company operates through two businesses: Diagnostic Information Services and Diagnostic Solutions. The Diagnostic Information Services business develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, providing insights that empower and enable a range of customers, including patients, clinicians, hospitals, integrated delivery networks (IDNs), health plans, employers and accountable care organizations (ACOs).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.