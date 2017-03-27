Putnam Investments LLC Sells 100 Shares of Genuine Parts Company (GPC)

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts Company were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Willis Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts Company by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 187,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,895,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Numeric Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts Company by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts Company by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 102,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,840,000 after buying an additional 11,775 shares in the last quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts Company by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) opened at 92.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.32. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.93. Genuine Parts Company has a one year low of $86.61 and a one year high of $105.97.

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Genuine Parts Company had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 4.57%. Genuine Parts Company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts Company will post $4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Genuine Parts Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Genuine Parts Company’s dividend payout ratio is 56.68%.

Several brokerages have commented on GPC. Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised Genuine Parts Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Genuine Parts Company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.11.

Genuine Parts Company Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company is a service organization engaged in the distribution of automotive replacement parts, industrial replacement parts, office products and electrical/electronic materials. The Company’s segments include Automotive, Industrial, Office Products Group, Electrical/Electronic Materials and Other.

