Putnam Investments LLC Has $334,000 Stake in L Brands Inc (LB)

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its stake in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in L Brands were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in L Brands by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in L Brands by 0.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in L Brands by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in L Brands by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in L Brands by 0.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) opened at 47.47 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.42 and its 200 day moving average is $64.95. The company has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.82. L Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $47.24 and a 52-week high of $88.76.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 137.81% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that L Brands Inc will post $3.20 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. L Brands’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

Several research firms have commented on LB. FBR & Co set a $69.00 price objective on shares of L Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Vetr downgraded shares of L Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $65.84 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of L Brands in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen and Company decreased their price objective on shares of L Brands from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of L Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.40.

L Brands, Inc operates specialty retail business. The Company is focused on women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care and beauty categories. The Company operates through three segments: Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Victoria’s Secret segment includes PINK, which is the specialty retailer of women’s intimate and other apparel with collections, fragrances, supermodels and runway shows.

