Putnam Investments LLC Has $316,000 Stake in Barrick Gold Corp (ABX)

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold Corp were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Barrick Gold Corp by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 70,886,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,768,000 after buying an additional 9,206,142 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Barrick Gold Corp by 15.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,483,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,357,000 after buying an additional 2,246,450 shares in the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP increased its position in Barrick Gold Corp by 68.3% in the third quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 15,042,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,399,000 after buying an additional 6,104,649 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Barrick Gold Corp by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,252,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,788,000 after buying an additional 909,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Barrick Gold Corp by 13.0% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 12,192,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,043,000 after buying an additional 1,400,000 shares in the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) opened at 19.21 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.18. The company has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30 and a beta of -0.24. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $23.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Barrick Gold Corp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Barrick Gold Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.90%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABX shares. TD Securities downgraded shares of Barrick Gold Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Vetr downgraded shares of Barrick Gold Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.65 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barrick Gold Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold Corp in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Barrick Gold Corp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Barrick Gold Corp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.98.

Barrick Gold Corp Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation (Barrick) is a gold mining company. The Company is principally engaged in the production and sale of gold and copper, as well as related activities, such as exploration and mine development. The Company’s segments include Goldstrike, Cortez, Pueblo Viejo, Lagunas Norte, Veladero, Turquoise Ridge, Acacia Mining plc (Acacia), Pascua-Lama and Other Mines.

