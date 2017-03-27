Putnam Investments LLC Has $287,000 Position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH)

Putnam Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TLP Group LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings during the third quarter valued at $127,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings by 16.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. MSI Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings by 2.3% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Robecosam AG raised its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings by 50.0% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) opened at 142.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.10 and its 200-day moving average is $133.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.94. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a one year low of $112.88 and a one year high of $145.00.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.02. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post $9.60 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LH. Barclays PLC set a $165.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings in a report on Friday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.67.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings news, Director Robert E. Mittelstaedt, Jr. sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $756,257.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,099.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.47, for a total transaction of $327,681.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,853.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings is a life sciences company that is integrated in guiding patient care, providing clinical laboratory and end-to-end drug development services. The Company operates as a healthcare diagnostics company. The Company operates through two segments: LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development (CDD).

