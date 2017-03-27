Putnam Investments LLC Has $258,000 Position in NRG Yield, Inc. Class C (NYLD)

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of NRG Yield, Inc. Class C (NYSE:NYLD) by 98.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875,141 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in NRG Yield, Inc. Class C were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NRG Yield, Inc. Class C by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in NRG Yield, Inc. Class C during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $785,000. Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NRG Yield, Inc. Class C by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in NRG Yield, Inc. Class C during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in NRG Yield, Inc. Class C by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,854,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,307,000 after buying an additional 483,942 shares in the last quarter. 31.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NRG Yield, Inc. Class C (NYSE:NYLD) opened at 16.95 on Monday. NRG Yield, Inc. Class C has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $18.56. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 2.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.18 and its 200 day moving average is $16.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from NRG Yield, Inc. Class C’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. NRG Yield, Inc. Class C’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NYLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of NRG Yield, Inc. Class C in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc raised their target price on shares of NRG Yield, Inc. Class C from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Guggenheim cut shares of NRG Yield, Inc. Class C from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NRG Yield, Inc. Class C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of NRG Yield, Inc. Class C from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. NRG Yield, Inc. Class C currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

NRG Yield, Inc. Class C Company Profile

NRG Yield, Inc serves as the primary vehicle, through which NRG Energy, Inc owns, operates and acquires contracted renewable and conventional generation and thermal infrastructure assets. It owns a diversified portfolio of contracted renewable and conventional generation and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States.

