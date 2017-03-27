Pure Storage Inc (PSTG) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Susquehanna Bancshares Inc

Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) in a research note released on Friday. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $13.00.

PSTG has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated an outperform rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a negative rating to a mixed rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.79.

Shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) traded down 0.10% during trading on Friday, hitting $9.89. The company had a trading volume of 952,564 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.99 billion. Pure Storage has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $15.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.85 and its 200 day moving average is $12.25.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 37.84% and a negative return on equity of 41.13%. The company earned $227.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Pure Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pure Storage will post ($0.34) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Timothy Riitters sold 3,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $35,184.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,004 shares in the company, valued at $154,541.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $3,002,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,170,215 shares of company stock valued at $46,186,131 in the last quarter. Insiders own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,697,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 242,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 24,510 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 497.3% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,548,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,516,000 after buying an additional 1,289,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 533,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,029,000 after buying an additional 269,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.00% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides an enterprise data storage platform. The Company’s storage platform consists of approximately three integrated components, including the Purity Operating Environment, which is its flash-optimized software; FlashArray, which is its modular and scalable all-flash array hardware, and Pure1, which is its cloud-based management and support.

