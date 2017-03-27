Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG) Updates FY17 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) issued an update on its FY17 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.80-3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.92.

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) traded down 0.89% during trading on Monday, hitting $44.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,379,703 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.42 and a 200-day moving average of $42.81. The stock has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 0.33. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.28 and a 12 month high of $47.41.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 10.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post $2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.57%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a hold rating and set a $46.50 price objective (up from $43.50) on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.85.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 24,108 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $1,055,689.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 730,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,992,755.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO William Levis sold 30,000 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $1,332,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 133,904 shares in the company, valued at $5,945,337.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PSEG) is a holding company. The Company is an energy company with operations located primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The Company’s segments include Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), PSEG Power LLC (Power) and Other.

