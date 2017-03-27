Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $21,288,000 Stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 326,501 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $21,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,251,589 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,450,003,000 after buying an additional 2,439,365 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,531,171 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,403,029,000 after buying an additional 1,059,009 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 39,745,533 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,722,569,000 after buying an additional 780,682 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 16.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 21,432,143 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,468,102,000 after buying an additional 3,035,542 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,283,988 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,389,454,000 after buying an additional 513,204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) opened at 56.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.90. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.67 and a 52-week high of $71.62. The stock has a market cap of $84.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.31.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The wireless technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The firm earned $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 20.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post $4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.63%.

WARNING: “Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $21,288,000 Stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/public-sector-pension-investment-board-has-21288000-stake-in-qualcomm-inc-qcom.html.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Brean Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Vetr cut QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.42 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.98.

In related news, EVP Cristiano R. Amon acquired 18,815 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.13 per share, with a total value of $999,640.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony J. Vinciquerra acquired 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.99 per share, with a total value of $53,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,281 shares in the company, valued at $69,161.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,614 shares of company stock valued at $1,484,029. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated is engaged in the development and commercialization of a digital communication technology called code division multiple access (CDMA). The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of the orthogonal frequency division multiple access (OFDMA) family of technologies, including long-term evolution (LTE), which is an Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiplexing (OFDM)-based standard that uses OFDMA and single-carrier Frequency Division Multiple Access (FDMA), for cellular wireless communication applications.

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.