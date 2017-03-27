PROS Holdings, Inc. (PRO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.33.

PRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PROS Holdings in a report on Monday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of PROS Holdings from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PROS Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

PROS Holdings (NYSE:PRO) opened at 22.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.02 and a 200-day moving average of $22.47. PROS Holdings has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $25.66. The stock’s market cap is $693.81 million.

PROS Holdings (NYSE:PRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05. The firm earned $39.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.18 million. PROS Holdings had a negative net margin of 49.08% and a negative return on equity of 208.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings will post ($0.87) EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andres Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $1,120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 487,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,923,091.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRO. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of PROS Holdings by 17.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. now owns 813,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,394,000 after buying an additional 118,391 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of PROS Holdings by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PROS Holdings by 42.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 51,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 15,246 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PROS Holdings by 1.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,656,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,452,000 after buying an additional 29,630 shares during the period. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of PROS Holdings by 3.9% in the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,141,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,415,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PROS Holdings

PROS Holdings, Inc (PROS) is a provider of revenue and profit realization solutions. The Company provides its solutions to enterprises across the manufacturing, distribution, services, and travel industries, including automotive and industrial, business-to-business (B2B) services, cargo, chemicals and energy, consumer goods, insurance, food and beverage, healthcare, high tech and travel.

