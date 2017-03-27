ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share on Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th.

Shares of ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) opened at 59.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.34 and its 200-day moving average is $55.79. ProAssurance has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $63.53.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. The firm earned $237.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.19 million. ProAssurance had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ProAssurance will post $2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “ProAssurance Co. (PRA) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 28th” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/proassurance-co-pra-to-go-ex-dividend-on-march-28th.html.

Several research firms have weighed in on PRA. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation is a holding company for property and casualty insurance companies. The Company provides professional liability insurance for healthcare professionals and facilities, professional liability insurance for attorneys, liability insurance for medical technology and life sciences risks, and workers’ compensation insurance.

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.