PrivateBancorp Inc (PVTB) Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to “Outperform”

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PrivateBancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVTB) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has $63.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PVTB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PrivateBancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of PrivateBancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.00.

PrivateBancorp (NASDAQ:PVTB) traded down 1.01% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.95. 216,469 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.85 and a 200-day moving average of $50.98. PrivateBancorp has a 12-month low of $34.00 and a 12-month high of $58.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.26.

PrivateBancorp (NASDAQ:PVTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. PrivateBancorp had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business earned $196 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PrivateBancorp will post $2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/privatebancorp-inc-pvtb-upgraded-by-keefe-bruyette-woods-to-outperform.html.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. PrivateBancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.56%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PrivateBancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Cantab Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of PrivateBancorp by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. Cantab Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PrivateBancorp by 7.2% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PrivateBancorp during the third quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PrivateBancorp during the third quarter valued at $278,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PrivateBancorp Company Profile

PrivateBancorp, Inc (PrivateBancorp) is a bank holding company. The PrivateBank and Trust Company (the Bank or the PrivateBank) is its bank subsidiary. The Company has three operating segments. The Banking segment consists of commercial and personal banking services. Commercial banking services are primarily provided to corporations and other business clients and include an array of lending and cash management products.

Receive News & Ratings for PrivateBancorp Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrivateBancorp Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.