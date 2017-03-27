PriceSmart, Inc. (PSMT) Stake Held by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System maintained its position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,805 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSMT. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in PriceSmart by 1.1% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in PriceSmart by 5.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PriceSmart by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Capital One National Association increased its position in PriceSmart by 3.7% in the third quarter. Capital One National Association now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in PriceSmart by 20.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) opened at 91.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 1.31. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.80 and a 1-year high of $94.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.25 and a 200 day moving average of $86.87.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $739.60 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PriceSmart, Inc. will post $3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 0.82%. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PriceSmart from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

In other PriceSmart news, Director Katherine L. Hensley sold 1,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total transaction of $84,270.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,128,913.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 6,500 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total transaction of $548,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 150,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,714,697.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,293 shares of company stock worth $1,720,243. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the international operation of membership shopping in warehouse clubs. In addition, the Company operates distribution centers and offices in the United States. The Company’s segments include the United States, Central America, the Caribbean and Colombia.

