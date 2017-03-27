Priceline Group Inc (PCLN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Priceline Group Inc (NASDAQ:PCLN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-two analysts that are covering the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,792.79.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark Co. upped their price target on shares of Priceline Group from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays PLC set a $1,900.00 price target on shares of Priceline Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Priceline Group from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Priceline Group from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Vetr cut shares of Priceline Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,758.45 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

In related news, Chairman Jeffery H. Boyd sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,477.17, for a total value of $4,431,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 71,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,339,991.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,488.76, for a total transaction of $1,488,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,590,445.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,183 shares of company stock valued at $11,403,654. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCLN. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Priceline Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,994,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,101,000 after buying an additional 74,884 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Priceline Group by 27.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,578,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,868,000 after buying an additional 342,746 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Priceline Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,384,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,991,000 after buying an additional 24,569 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in shares of Priceline Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,299,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,859,000 after buying an additional 13,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox bought a new position in shares of Priceline Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,173,150,000. 95.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Priceline Group (NASDAQ:PCLN) traded up 1.08% on Monday, reaching $1772.00. 399,221 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $87.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55 and a beta of 1.62. Priceline Group has a 52 week low of $1,148.06 and a 52 week high of $1,776.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,694.41 and its 200-day moving average is $1,546.40.

Priceline Group (NASDAQ:PCLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.09 by $1.12. Priceline Group had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 34.70%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Priceline Group will post $74.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Priceline Group

The Priceline Group Inc is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

