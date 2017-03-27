Preferred Bank Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (pfbc)

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:pfbc) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, April 21st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) opened at 50.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.33 and its 200-day moving average is $46.36. The company has a market capitalization of $715.51 million, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.07. Preferred Bank has a 1-year low of $27.07 and a 1-year high of $58.12.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 12.83%. On average, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post $2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, FBR & Co lifted their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank is a commercial bank. The Bank provides deposit services, as well as real estate finance, commercial loans and trade finance to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals and high net worth individuals. The Bank offers various services, such as personal banking, business banking and treasury management.

