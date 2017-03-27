PPL Corp (PPL) Raises Dividend to $0.40 Per Share

PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.395 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from PPL Corp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) traded down 0.11% on Monday, reaching $37.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,220,173 shares. PPL Corp has a 1-year low of $32.08 and a 1-year high of $39.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.59. The company has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.45.

PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. PPL Corp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PPL Corp will post $2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PPL Corp news, SVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 4,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $147,559.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,799 shares in the company, valued at $614,339.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert A. Symons sold 12,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $477,632.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,521 shares of company stock valued at $5,621,198 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on PPL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPL Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group Inc downgraded shares of PPL Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays PLC set a $37.00 price target on shares of PPL Corp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $2.00) on shares of PPL Corp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted their price target on shares of PPL Corp from $35.00 to $36.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.39.

About PPL Corp

PPL Corporation (PPL) is a utility holding company. Through its subsidiaries, PPL delivers electricity to customers in the United Kingdom, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia and Tennessee; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky, and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky. PPL operates through U.K.

