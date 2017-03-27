PPHE Hotel Group Ltd (PPH) Given “Corporate” Rating at FinnCap

FinnCap restated their corporate rating on shares of PPHE Hotel Group Ltd (LON:PPH) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. They currently have a GBX 1,080 ($13.57) price objective on the stock.

PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) traded down 0.31% during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 792.50. 14,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s market cap is GBX 334.46 million. PPHE Hotel Group has a 12-month low of GBX 651.50 and a 12-month high of GBX 875.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 779.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 717.03.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be issued a GBX 11 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from PPHE Hotel Group’s previous dividend of $10.00. This represents a yield of 1.39%.

About PPHE Hotel Group

PPHE Hotel Group Limited is a hospitality company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, jointly controlled entities and associates, owns, leases, operates, franchises and develops upscale and lifestyle hotels in gateway cities and regional centers in Europe. The Company’s activities are divided into Owned Hotel Operations and Management Activities.

