PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) Short Interest Update

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,908,231 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the February 28th total of 49,864,008 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,549,940 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) opened at 130.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.85 and its 200-day moving average is $121.74. PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 has a 12-month low of $101.75 and a 12-month high of $132.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.2742 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 during the fourth quarter worth $385,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 during the fourth quarter worth $2,483,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, PagnatoKarp Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 during the fourth quarter worth $755,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

