Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT) Given Neutral Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) in a research report report published on Friday. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

PLNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen and Company restated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Macquarie began coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on Planet Fitness from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Group LLC restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Planet Fitness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) traded down 0.703% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.055. 474,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.340 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.91 and its 200 day moving average is $20.68. Planet Fitness has a 52 week low of $14.86 and a 52 week high of $25.10.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Planet Fitness had a return on equity of 485.81% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post $0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Planet Fitness news, Director Marc Grondahl sold 117,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $2,352,605.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $394,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 993,103 shares of company stock worth $20,126,176. Insiders own 32.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 10.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 943,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,943,000 after buying an additional 85,852 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 25.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 572,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,496,000 after buying an additional 116,468 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 43.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 216,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after buying an additional 39,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc is a franchisor and operator of fitness centers in the United States. The Company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-owned stores and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to its franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada and the Dominican Republic.

