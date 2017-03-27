Piper Jaffray Companies Downgrades Michaels Companies Inc (MIK) to Neutral

Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MIK. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Michaels Companies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Michaels Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. downgraded shares of Michaels Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank AG cut their target price on shares of Michaels Companies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Michaels Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Michaels Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.27.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) opened at 21.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.04 and a 200 day moving average of $22.43. Michaels Companies has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $31.36. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Michaels Companies had a net margin of 7.15% and a negative return on equity of 22.27%. The business earned $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Michaels Companies will post $2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Philo Pappas sold 32,020 shares of Michaels Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $704,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,570. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Management Associat sold 18,000,000 shares of Michaels Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total transaction of $383,040,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,070,774 shares of company stock worth $384,601,678 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIK. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 13.9% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Michaels Companies during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Michaels Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Michaels Companies during the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Michaels Companies during the fourth quarter worth $209,000.

Michaels Companies Company Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc is North America’s specialty provider of arts, crafts, framing, floral, wall decor, and seasonal merchandise for the hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorator. As of February 27, 2016, the Company owned and operated more than 1,340 stores in 49 states and Canada under the brands Michaels, Aaron Brothers and Pat Catan’s.

