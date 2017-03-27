Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.71.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $20.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Group LLC assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOC. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 152,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 7.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 5.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 19,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 13.6% in the third quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. now owns 13,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 491,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,314,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/physicians-realty-trust-doc-given-average-rating-of-buy-by-brokerages.html.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) opened at 19.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.21 and a 200 day moving average of $19.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.66 and a beta of 0.54. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $22.03.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $73.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.07 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post $0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 409.11%.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a healthcare real estate company. The Company is engaged in acquiring, developing, owning and managing healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company’s portfolio includes approximately 150 properties located in approximately 30 states with approximately 5,799,340 net leasable square feet.

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.