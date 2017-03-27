Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Position Lowered by Fred Alger Management Inc.

Fred Alger Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,753,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642,028 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Philip Morris International worth $160,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PM. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,868,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,385,970,000 after buying an additional 900,309 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,237,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,203,519,000 after buying an additional 448,142 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 39,355,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,125,000 after buying an additional 163,627 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 26,462,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,661,000 after buying an additional 871,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,021,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,053,000 after buying an additional 146,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) opened at 111.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $173.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.59. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.78 and a 1-year high of $114.65.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 64.94% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post $4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.86%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Position Lowered by Fred Alger Management Inc.” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/philip-morris-international-inc-pm-position-lowered-by-fred-alger-management-inc.html.

PM has been the subject of several research reports. Vetr cut Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $97.64 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.03.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $3,592,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 787,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,854,428.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, other tobacco products and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside of the United States. Its segments include European Union (EU); Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa (EEMA); Asia, and Latin America & Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.