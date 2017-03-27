Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (PEY) Receives C$40.29 Average PT from Brokerages

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (TSE:PEY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$40.29.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PEY shares. Raymond James Financial, Inc. dropped their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development Corp from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays PLC dropped their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development Corp from C$46.00 to C$34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$42.00 price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development Corp from C$40.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

In other news, Director Don Gray bought 47,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$27.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,326,197.55. Also, insider Kathy Turgeon bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$26.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$133,850.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 62,415 shares of company stock worth $1,735,048.

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (TSE:PEY) opened at 26.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.84. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp has a 52 week low of $26.25 and a 52 week high of $39.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.48.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp is a Canada-based energy company. The Company is engaged in acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas in Western Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes exploration, exploitation and development opportunities located primarily in the Deep Basin of Alberta.

