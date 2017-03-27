Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (PEY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Scotiabank

Scotiabank reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (TSE:PEY) in a report published on Thursday morning. They currently have a C$45.00 price objective on the stock.

PEY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp from C$40.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$53.00 price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a C$42.00 price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Dundee Securities lowered their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp from C$43.00 to C$42.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$40.29.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (TSE:PEY) traded up 0.22% on Thursday, hitting $26.86. The company had a trading volume of 328,080 shares. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp has a 12-month low of $26.25 and a 12-month high of $39.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.37.

In other Peyto Exploration & Development Corp news, Director Don Gray bought 47,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$27.97 per share, with a total value of C$1,326,197.55. Also, insider Kathy Turgeon bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$26.77 per share, with a total value of C$133,850.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 62,415 shares of company stock valued at $1,735,048 in the last ninety days.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp is a Canada-based energy company. The Company is engaged in acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas in Western Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes exploration, exploitation and development opportunities located primarily in the Deep Basin of Alberta.

