Perry Ellis International, Inc. (PERY) Lifted to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Perry Ellis International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PERY) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PERY. Sidoti raised Perry Ellis International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Perry Ellis International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wunderlich reissued a buy rating on shares of Perry Ellis International in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Shares of Perry Ellis International (NASDAQ:PERY) traded down 0.86% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.81. 31,420 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $311.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.35. Perry Ellis International has a 12 month low of $16.24 and a 12 month high of $29.00.

Perry Ellis International (NASDAQ:PERY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. Perry Ellis International had a positive return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The firm earned $204 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Perry Ellis International will post $2.00 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Perry Ellis International news, insider Luis S. Paez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $243,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 22.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Perry Ellis International by 48.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in Perry Ellis International during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Perry Ellis International by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Perry Ellis International during the fourth quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Perry Ellis International by 11.9% in the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

About Perry Ellis International

Perry Ellis International, Inc is an apparel company. The Company designs, sources, markets and licenses its products nationally and internationally at multiple price points and across all levels of retail distribution. It operates through four segments: Men’s Sportswear and Swim, Women’s Sportswear, Direct-to-Consumer and Licensing.

