Performant Financial Corp (PFMT) Downgraded to D at TheStreet

Performant Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PFMT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

PFMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Performant Financial Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Compass Point downgraded Performant Financial Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Shares of Performant Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PFMT) traded down 2.99% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.95. The company had a trading volume of 31,474 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $98.12 million. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average of $2.60. Performant Financial Corp has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $4.07.

Performant Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PFMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Performant Financial Corp had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $33.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Performant Financial Corp will post ($0.10) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Performant Financial Corp by 97.5% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,297,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after buying an additional 640,218 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Performant Financial Corp by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 780,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 69,000 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Performant Financial Corp by 0.6% in the third quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 4,583,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,522,000 after buying an additional 29,045 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Performant Financial Corp by 15.3% in the third quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Performant Financial Corp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,108,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. 53.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Performant Financial Corp

Performant Financial Corporation (Performant) provides technology-enabled recovery and related analytics services in the United States. The Company’s services identify and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients in a range of markets. The Company provides its services on an outsourced basis where the Company handles many or all aspects of its clients’ recovery processes.

