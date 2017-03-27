PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) Rating Reiterated by Sanford C. Bernstein

PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PEP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Vetr raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.72 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.94.

PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) traded down 0.26% on Friday, hitting $111.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,514,557 shares. PepsiCo has a 12-month low of $98.50 and a 12-month high of $112.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.87. The company has a market cap of $159.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 56.16%. The company had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post $5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.7525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 66.01%.

In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 23,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $2,571,944.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,815,423.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laxman Narasimhan sold 4,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $466,251.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,320,830.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,850,480. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the second quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the third quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Gierl Augustine Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.5% in the third quarter. Gierl Augustine Investment Management Inc now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.5% in the second quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 70.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc is a global food and beverage company. The Company’s portfolio of brands includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. The Company operates through six segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), North America Beverages (NAB), Latin America, Europe Sub-Saharan Africa (ESSA), and Asia, Middle East and North Africa (AMENA).

