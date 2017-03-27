People's United Financial, Inc. (PBCT) Position Decreased by Allianz Asset Management AG

Allianz Asset Management AG decreased its stake in shares of People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,931 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management AG’s holdings in People's United Financial were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of People's United Financial by 148.0% in the third quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of People's United Financial by 226.0% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of People's United Financial by 432.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 7,374 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of People's United Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRB Corp increased its stake in shares of People's United Financial by 6.0% in the third quarter. SRB Corp now owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) opened at 18.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.89 and a 200-day moving average of $17.97. People's United Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $20.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.83.

People's United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. People's United Financial had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 5.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that People's United Financial, Inc. will post $0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PBCT. Stephens began coverage on shares of People's United Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of People's United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of People's United Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.50 price objective on the stock. Barclays PLC raised their price objective on shares of People's United Financial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of People's United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

In other news, Director Richard M. Hoyt sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.89, for a total value of $1,889,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,840.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Galan G. Daukas sold 9,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $175,637.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 292,768 shares of company stock worth $5,590,175 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

People’s United Financial, Inc (People’s United) is the bank holding company for People’s United Bank, National Association (the Bank). The principal business of the Company is to provide, through the Bank and its subsidiaries, commercial banking, retail banking and wealth management services to individual, corporate and municipal customers.

