Pengrowth Energy Corp (PGF) Stock Rating Lowered by Scotiabank

Pengrowth Energy Corp (TSE:PGF) (NYSE:PGH) was downgraded by Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday. They currently have a C$1.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$2.00. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PGF. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a C$1.50 target price on shares of Pengrowth Energy Corp in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays PLC raised their target price on shares of Pengrowth Energy Corp from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised their target price on shares of Pengrowth Energy Corp from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Pengrowth Energy Corp from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Pengrowth Energy Corp from C$1.20 to C$1.60 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.88.

Pengrowth Energy Corp (TSE:PGF) traded down 3.40% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.42. 708,331 shares of the company were exchanged. Pengrowth Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $2.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.88. The stock’s market capitalization is $777.75 million.

In related news, insider Seymour Schulich purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.65 per share, with a total value of C$1,650,000.00.

Pengrowth Energy Corp Company Profile

Pengrowth Energy Corporation is a resource company, which is engaged in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of oil and natural gas assets. The Company owns and operates Lindbergh thermal project, which is located in the Cold Lake area of Alberta and encompasses over 42.5 sections of land.

