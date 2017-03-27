Berendsen PLC (BRSN) Given Add Rating at Peel Hunt

Berendsen PLC (LON:BRSN)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have a GBX 951 ($11.95) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.39% from the company’s current price.

BRSN has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Berendsen PLC to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup Inc raised shares of Berendsen PLC to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 1,000 ($12.57) to GBX 930 ($11.69) in a report on Monday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised shares of Berendsen PLC to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 1,406 ($17.67) to GBX 1,158 ($14.55) in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc downgraded shares of Berendsen PLC to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 1,070 ($13.45) to GBX 940 ($11.81) in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Berendsen PLC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 973.75 ($12.24).

Shares of Berendsen PLC (LON:BRSN) traded down 2.20% during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 777.00. 1,325,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s market cap is GBX 1.33 billion. Berendsen PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 751.50 and a 12-month high of GBX 1,371.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 861.99 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 967.03.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 22.50 ($0.28) per share. This is an increase from Berendsen PLC’s previous dividend of $10.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 2.73%.

In other Berendsen PLC news, insider Iain Ferguson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 785 ($9.87) per share, with a total value of £78,500 ($98,655.27). Also, insider James Drummond purchased 122,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of £9,827.20 ($12,350.38).

Berendsen PLC Company Profile

Berendsen plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in textile service business. The Company develops and provides textile, hygiene and safety solutions. The Company operates through segments: Workwear, Facility, UK Flat Linen, Flat Linen outside the UK, and Clinical Solutions and Decontamination.

