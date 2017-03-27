Majestic Wine PLC (LON:MJW)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Monday. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.71) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 28.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Investec reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.56) price target on shares of Majestic Wine PLC in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Majestic Wine PLC in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.69) price target on shares of Majestic Wine PLC in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Panmure Gordon reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($3.95) price target on shares of Majestic Wine PLC in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 346 ($4.27).

Shares of Majestic Wine PLC (LON:MJW) opened at 420.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 368.83 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 362.48. Majestic Wine PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 273.25 and a 12-month high of GBX 485.00.

WARNING: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/peel-hunt-reaffirms-hold-rating-for-majestic-wine-plc-mjw.html.

Majestic Wine PLC Company Profile

Majestic Wine plc is a wine retailer. The Company acts as a holding company for its subsidiaries. The Company is engaged in the retailing of wines, beers and spirits. The Company operates through four segments: Retail, Commercial, Naked Wines and Lay & Wheeler. The Retail segment is a customer based wine retailer, selling wine, beer and spirits from stores across the United Kingdom, and online, and also incorporates the Company’s French business.

Receive News & Ratings for Majestic Wine PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Majestic Wine PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.