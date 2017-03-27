Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for TBC Bank Group PLC (TBCG)

TBC Bank Group PLC (LON:TBCG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Monday. They currently have a GBX 1,900 ($23.47) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.43% from the stock’s previous close.

TBC Bank Group PLC (LON:TBCG) opened at 1468.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,436.84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,363.06. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 731.90 million. TBC Bank Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 980.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 1,563.00.

