Peabody Energy Co. (BTUUQ) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Peabody Energy Co. (NASDAQ:BTUUQ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Peabody Energy is the largest private-sector coal company in the world. They offer a broad portfolio of coal supplies including coal produced from operations that Peabody Energy manages or owns majority interests in along with brokered coal secured by Peabody Coaltrade. “

Peabody Energy (NASDAQ:BTUUQ) traded up 10.47% on Monday, reaching $1.90. The company had a trading volume of 488,451 shares. Peabody Energy has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $18.75. The firm’s market capitalization is $35.13 million. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.00 and its 200-day moving average is $0.00.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation is a coal company. The Company’s segments include Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Australian Metallurgical Mining, Australian Thermal Mining, Trading and Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. Its Powder River Basin Mining operations consist of its mines in Wyoming.

