PBF Energy Inc (PBF) Given Buy Rating at Scotiabank

PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Scotiabank in a report issued on Monday. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PBF. Tudor Pickering downgraded PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Monday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.80.

Shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) traded up 2.17% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.23. 1,861,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. PBF Energy has a 12 month low of $19.47 and a 12 month high of $35.67. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.02 and a 200 day moving average of $23.82.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.49. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.11%. The firm earned $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PBF Energy will post $1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from PBF Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,400.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBF. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,070,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,224,000 after buying an additional 35,200 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in PBF Energy by 41.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in PBF Energy by 8.8% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,614,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,542,000 after buying an additional 130,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in PBF Energy by 31.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,936,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,613,000 after buying an additional 2,626,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in PBF Energy by 56.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc (PBF Energy) is a holding company. The Company is an independent petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants and other petroleum products in the United States. The Company operates through two segments: Refining and Logistics.

