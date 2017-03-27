ParkerVision, Inc. (PRKR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

ParkerVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRKR) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 28th. Analysts expect ParkerVision to post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter.

Shares of ParkerVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRKR) opened at 1.76 on Monday. ParkerVision, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $8.18. The company’s market capitalization is $23.06 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average is $2.90.

ParkerVision Company Profile

ParkerVision, Inc is engaged in the designing, developing and marketing of its radio frequency (RF) technologies and products. The Company’s business is focused on the development and marketing of its RF technologies for mobile and other wireless applications. Its products include a modulator/demodulator component that incorporates its technologies, as well as a small number of supporting components that are used in the assembly of wireless devices.

