Parex Resources Inc. (PXT) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Thursday. They presently have a C$22.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.36% from the company’s current price.

PXT has been the subject of several other reports. Mackie increased their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$16.75 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Parex Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, CSFB increased their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$18.25 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.09.

Shares of Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) traded up 2.85% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.90. 370,076 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.44 billion. Parex Resources has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $18.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.31.

In related news, Director John Frederick Bechtold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.02, for a total value of C$150,200.00. Also, Director Glenn Mcnamara acquired 4,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$15.79 per share, with a total value of C$75,476.20. Insiders sold a total of 94,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,505,919 over the last ninety days.

Parex Resources Company Profile

Parex Resources, Inc is a Canada-based oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in crude oil exploration, development and production in Colombia. The Company’s segments include Canada and Colombia. The Company, through its foreign subsidiaries, holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 1,870,120 gross acres.

