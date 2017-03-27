Panmure Gordon Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Aldermore Group PLC (ALD)

Aldermore Group PLC (LON:ALD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Panmure Gordon in a report released on Thursday. They presently have a GBX 285 ($3.58) target price on the stock. Panmure Gordon’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ALD. Investec restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aldermore Group PLC in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group AG raised their price target on shares of Aldermore Group PLC from GBX 180 ($2.26) to GBX 210 ($2.64) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 211 ($2.65) price target on shares of Aldermore Group PLC in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.51) price target on shares of Aldermore Group PLC in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised their price target on shares of Aldermore Group PLC from GBX 194 ($2.44) to GBX 257 ($3.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aldermore Group PLC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 255.42 ($3.21).

Shares of Aldermore Group PLC (LON:ALD) traded down 0.81% during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 220.00. 963,882 shares of the stock were exchanged. Aldermore Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 102.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 256.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 228.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 207.73. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 758.43 million.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/panmure-gordon-reaffirms-buy-rating-for-aldermore-group-plc-ald-updated.html.

Aldermore Group PLC Company Profile

Receive News & Ratings for Aldermore Group PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldermore Group PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.