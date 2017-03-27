Pandora Media Inc (P) Position Raised by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pandora Media Inc (NYSE:P) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,315 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Pandora Media were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of P. DIAM Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pandora Media during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pandora Media by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,228 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pandora Media during the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pandora Media during the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pandora Media by 7.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,846 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter.

Pandora Media Inc (NYSE:P) opened at 11.85 on Monday. The company’s market capitalization is $2.79 billion. Pandora Media Inc has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $14.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.48 and a 200 day moving average of $12.71.

Pandora Media (NYSE:P) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The Internet radio service reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.08. Pandora Media had a negative net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 40.86%. The firm earned $392.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Pandora Media’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pandora Media Inc will post ($0.44) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on P shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Pandora Media to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Vetr cut shares of Pandora Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.52 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Aegis started coverage on shares of Pandora Media in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Pandora Media in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Pandora Media in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pandora Media currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.63.

In other Pandora Media news, insider Christopher W. Phillips sold 28,221 shares of Pandora Media stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $365,744.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 259,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,359,620.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Douglas Martin sold 2,000 shares of Pandora Media stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $25,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 324,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,175,230.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,963 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,514 over the last ninety days. 6.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pandora Media Company Profile

Pandora Media, Inc (Pandora) is a music discovery platform, offering a personalized experience for each of its listeners wherever and whenever they want to listen to music, whether through earbuds, car speakers or live on stage. The Company delivers targeted messages to its listeners using a combination of audio, display and video advertisements.

