Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

PANW has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set a market perform rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Vetr downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $151.73 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Group LLC started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a hold rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an outperform rating and set a $185.00 price target (down from $195.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $153.38.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) traded down 0.7528% on Thursday, reaching $110.9286. 276,876 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s market capitalization is $10.21 billion. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $110.04 and a one year high of $165.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.43.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The network technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $422.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.91 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 35.75%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post $2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, insider Nir Zuk sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.02, for a total transaction of $268,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,836,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,153,729.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 1,924 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% in the third quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.7% in the third quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 9,545 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.9% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 2,297 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc offers a next-generation security platform. The Company’s security platform consists of three elements: Next-Generation Firewall, Advanced Endpoint Protection and Threat Intelligence Cloud. Its Next-Generation Firewall delivers application, user and content visibility and control, as well as protection against network-based cyber threats integrated within the firewall through its hardware and software architecture.

