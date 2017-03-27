Oxford Industries Inc (OXM) to Post Q1 2018 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lowered their Q1 2018 earnings per share estimates for Oxford Industries in a research report issued on Friday. DA Davidson analyst A. Burns now forecasts that the firm will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.18. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ FY2019 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.29. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $261 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OXM. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Telsey Advisory Group cut Oxford Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wunderlich reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Oxford Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) opened at 56.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $946.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.90. Oxford Industries has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $76.19.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OXM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the third quarter worth $193,000. Integre Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 1.4% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc is an apparel company. The Company designs, sources, markets and distributes products bearing the trademarks of its owned Tommy Bahama and Lilly Pulitzer lifestyle brands, as well as certain licensed and private label apparel products. The Company’s business is primarily operated through its Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Lanier Apparel operating groups.

