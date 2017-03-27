Otis Gold Corp (OOO) Insider Christopher Geoffr Lee-Barber Purchases 100,000 Shares

Otis Gold Corp (TSE:OOO) insider Christopher Geoffr Lee-Barber purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.27 per share, with a total value of C$27,000.00.

Christopher Geoffr Lee-Barber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 23rd, Christopher Geoffr Lee-Barber purchased 100,000 shares of Otis Gold Corp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.27 per share, with a total value of C$27,000.00.

