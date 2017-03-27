Orexigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OREX) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.18) per share for the quarter.

Orexigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OREX) opened at 3.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.35 and its 200-day moving average is $3.16. Orexigen Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The company’s market capitalization is $58.05 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orexigen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/orexigen-therapeutics-inc-orex-scheduled-to-post-quarterly-earnings-on-tuesday.html.

Orexigen Therapeutics Company Profile

Orexigen Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the treatment of obesity. The Company’s product, Contrave, is approved in the United States by the United States Food and Drug Administration as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adults with an initial body mass index (BMI) of 30 kilograms per square meter or greater (obese) or 27 kilograms per square meter or greater (overweight) in the presence of a weight-related comorbid condition.

