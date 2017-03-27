XPO Logistics Inc (XPO) Earns Outperform Rating from Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.

XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. in a note issued to investors on Friday. They presently have a $58.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $56.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on XPO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 4th. Barclays PLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank AG set a $60.00 target price on shares of XPO Logistics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen and Company increased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) traded up 0.02% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,124,871 shares. XPO Logistics has a one year low of $22.23 and a one year high of $54.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.90 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.96 and a 200-day moving average of $42.58.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. XPO Logistics had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.28%. The business earned $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post $1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 640.0% in the third quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 157.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C. purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc is a global provider of supply chain solutions. The Company operates in two segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment provides freight brokerage, last mile, less-than-truckload (LTL), full truckload and global forwarding services. The Logistics segment provides a range of contract logistics services, including highly engineered and customized solutions, value-added warehousing and distribution, cold chain solutions and other inventory solutions.

