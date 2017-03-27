Symantec’s (SYMC) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.

Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. in a note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have a $32.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Symantec in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Symantec to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Instinet restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Symantec in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of Symantec in a research note on Friday, February 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wunderlich upped their price objective on shares of Symantec from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.20.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) remained flat at $30.47 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,228,895 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.14. Symantec has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $31.10. The stock has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.17.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Symantec had a net margin of 55.12% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company earned $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Symantec’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Symantec will post $1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Symantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.35%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Symantec’s (SYMC) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/oppenheimer-holdings-inc-reiterates-outperform-rating-for-symantec-co-symc-updated-updated.html.

In other Symantec news, Director Suzanne M. Vautrinot sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $62,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 3,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $87,808.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,609. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,732 shares of company stock valued at $2,728,370 over the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYMC. Dodge & Cox bought a new position in shares of Symantec during the fourth quarter worth about $180,155,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Symantec by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 114,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Symantec during the fourth quarter worth about $134,284,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Symantec during the fourth quarter worth about $917,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Symantec by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Symantec Company Profile

Symantec Corporation is a United States-based cyber security company. The Company offers products under categories, such as threat protection, information protection, cyber security services and Website security. Under threat protection, it offers Advanced Threat Protection, Endpoint Protection, Endpoint Protection Cloud, IT Management Suite, Email Security.Cloud, Data Center Security and Cloud Workload Protection products.

Receive News & Ratings for Symantec Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symantec Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.