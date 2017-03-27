InterXion Holding NV’s (INXN) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.

InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. in a research note issued on Friday. They presently have a $44.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $40.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays PLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of InterXion Holding NV in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Guggenheim raised InterXion Holding NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered InterXion Holding NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Pacific Crest reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of InterXion Holding NV in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) traded down 0.05% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.62. The stock had a trading volume of 228,579 shares. InterXion Holding NV has a 52-week low of $32.21 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.15 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.77 and a 200-day moving average of $36.90.

InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm earned $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.49 million. InterXion Holding NV had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that InterXion Holding NV will post $0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INXN. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in InterXion Holding NV by 25.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,245,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,549,000 after buying an additional 655,917 shares in the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC raised its stake in InterXion Holding NV by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 2,514,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,183,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in InterXion Holding NV during the fourth quarter worth $83,480,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in InterXion Holding NV by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,128,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,631,000 after buying an additional 47,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in InterXion Holding NV by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,006,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,365,000 after buying an additional 198,050 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About InterXion Holding NV

InterXion Holding N.V. is a provider of carrier and cloud neutral colocation data center services in Europe. The Company operates through two segments: France, Germany, The Netherlands and UK, and rest of Europe, which consists of its operations in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.

