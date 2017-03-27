Q1 2017 Earnings Estimate for Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN) Issued By Oppenheimer Holdings

Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings reduced their Q1 2017 earnings per share estimates for Acceleron Pharma in a report released on Wednesday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Oppenheimer Holdings analyst L. Cann now anticipates that the brokerage will earn ($0.62) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.43). Oppenheimer Holdings has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings also issued estimates for Acceleron Pharma’s Q2 2017 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2017 earnings at ($2.76) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($3.58) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($4.66) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($5.97) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.05) EPS.

XLRN has been the topic of several other research reports. Leerink Swann set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cann began coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura began coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc upgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Acceleron Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) traded up 2.35% on Monday, reaching $27.41. 214,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Acceleron Pharma has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $41.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.03. The company’s market cap is $1.05 billion.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 229.77% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.81) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $8,234,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $1,695,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $15,822,000. Harbourvest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $2,704,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 8,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $54,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,826. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,200 shares of company stock worth $170,185 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a United States-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. The Company’s research platform leverages the biology behind the body’s ability to rebuild and repair its own cells and tissues.

