Opko Health Inc. (OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost Acquires 12,200 Shares of Stock

Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 12,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $94,062.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $23,661,612.21. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 21st, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 5,800 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.85 per share, with a total value of $45,530.00.

On Monday, March 20th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 11,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.99 per share, with a total value of $87,890.00.

On Friday, March 17th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 9,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.19 per share, with a total value of $73,710.00.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 1,800 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.03 per share, with a total value of $14,454.00.

On Friday, March 10th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 1,800 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.97 per share, with a total value of $14,346.00.

On Thursday, March 9th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 3,600 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.84 per share, with a total value of $28,224.00.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 1,800 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.92 per share, with a total value of $14,256.00.

On Friday, March 3rd, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 8,600 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $63,898.00.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 94,800 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.53 per share, with a total value of $713,844.00.

On Friday, February 24th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 3,600 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.45 per share, with a total value of $30,420.00.

Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) traded up 2.93% on Monday, hitting $8.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,254,829 shares. Opko Health Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.13 and a 1-year high of $12.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.57. The firm’s market cap is $4.51 billion.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Opko Health had a negative return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The company earned $275.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.82 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Opko Health Inc. will post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Opko Health by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,787,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,427,000 after buying an additional 226,132 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Opko Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,421,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Opko Health by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,589,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,811,000 after buying an additional 30,851 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Opko Health by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 372,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after buying an additional 7,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whalerock Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Opko Health during the third quarter worth approximately $2,100,000. Institutional investors own 22.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OPK shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Opko Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Standpoint Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Opko Health in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Laidlaw reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Opko Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.50 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Opko Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Opko Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.69.

About Opko Health

OPKO Health, Inc (OPKO) is a healthcare company. The Company operates through two segments: diagnostics and pharmaceutical. The pharmaceutical segment consists of its pharmaceutical operations in Chile, Mexico, Ireland, Israel and Spain, and its pharmaceutical research and development operations. The diagnostics segment primarily consists of its clinical laboratory operations.

